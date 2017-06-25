Cleveland Indians re-sign Michael Martinez to minor league deal
The Cleveland Indians have brought Michael Martinez back to the organization after trading him to Tampa Bay earlier this season. So after a stint with the Tampa Bay Rays that didn't work out, Martinez is back in the organization, likely heading back to Cleveland sooner than later.
