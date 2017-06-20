Cleveland Indians move Michael Brantl...

Cleveland Indians move Michael Brantley to DL

Read more: Call to the Pen

The Cleveland Indians moved outfielder Michael Brantley from the paternity list to the disabled list Monday after he aggravated a right ankle sprain last week. In the midst of a bounceback season after missing most of 2016, Cleveland Indians outfielder Michael Brantley was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right ankle sprain.

