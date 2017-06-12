Cleveland Indians MLB Draft preview: No first-round pick in 2017
For the first since 1999 the Cleveland Indians will be without a first-round pick and it could limit what they do in this week's MLB draft. Today marks the start of the 2017 Major League Baseball Amateur Player Draft.
