Cleveland Indians-Minnesota Twins will play two-game regular season series in Puerto Rico in 2018
The series will be played at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan on April 17 and April 18. The Twins will be the home team. The Indians have played exhibition games in Puerto Rico, but never a regular season game.
