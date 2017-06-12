Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona expected to be back in dugout Wednesday night
Chris Antonetti, Indians president of baseball operations, said manager Terry Francona is "fine' and will be back in the dugout Wednesday night at Progressive Field for the middle game of a three-game interleague series against the Dodgers. Francona left Tuesday night's game in the late innings because he wasn't feeling well.
