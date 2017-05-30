Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals series preview, pitching matchups
Pitching matchups: RHP Josh Tomlin vs. LHP Jason Vargas Friday at 8:15 p.m.; RHP Carlos Carrasco vs. RHP Jason Hammel Saturday at 2:15 p.m. and RHP Trevor Bauer vs. LHP Eric Skoglund Sunday at 2:15 p.m. Bauer, who will face the Royals on Sunday, is 3-0 with a 4.13 ERA in his last four starts. In those starts, he has 36 strikeouts in 24 innings.
