Cleveland Indians: Josh Tomlin's home run problems are resurfacing

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Josh Tomlin had another rough outing Tuesday night, bringing back a problem that plagued him in 2016. Remember when Josh Tomlin couldn't stop allowing home runs in 2016 and lost his starting job because of it? A familiar trend is beginning to emerge for the Cleveland Indians starter as Tomlin allowed three home runs Tuesday night in the team's 6-5 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

