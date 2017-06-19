Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis goes yard and beyond at Camden Yards
Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis homered onto Eutaw Street beyond the right field wall at Camden Yards on Monday night. BALTIMORE Jason Kipnis was excited about the homer he hit in the fifth inning Monday night at Camden Yards.
