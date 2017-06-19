Cleveland Indians' hot-hitting Jose Ramirez doesn't want to hear about days off
Indians' Jose Ramirez is congratulated as he enters the dugout after hitting his second homer of the game Saturday against the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader at Target Field. Indians' Jose Ramirez is congratulated as he enters the dugout after hitting his second homer of the game Saturday against the Twins in the first game of a doubleheader at Target Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC