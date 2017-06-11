Cleveland Indians: Francisco Lindor bringing the power, but at what cost?
How has Francisco Lindor's increased home run output affected other aspects of the Cleveland Indians shortstop's offensive performance? With all of the rising young stars in today's game, you might be inclined to overlook Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor . Currently in his third big league season and with a World Series appearance already under his belt, he suddenly almost seems like a veteran compared to some of the other talented youngsters in baseball.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr '17
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC