Cleveland Indians: Danny Salazar Headed to the 10-Day DL

The Cleveland Indians have announced that Danny Salazar is headed to the 10-Day disabled list with a sore right shoulder, reports Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. The trip to the DL follows a demotion to the bullpen over a week ago.

Chicago, IL

