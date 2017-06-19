Cleveland Indians, Baltimore Orioles game won't start until 7:30 p.m. because of rain delay

Right-hander Corey Kluber is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season Monday night when the Indians open a four-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards. Right-hander Corey Kluber is scheduled to make his 10th start of the season Monday night when the Indians open a four-game series against the Orioles at Camden Yards.( BALTIMORE -- The game between the Indians and Orioles scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. Monday will now begin at 7:30 p.m. after a rain delay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.