Chisenhall may join team on Tuesday

The Indians expect to have outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall back on Tuesday as they open a two-game series in Colorado. Chisenhall, who has been on the 7-day concussion disabled list, went 1-for-3 in a rehab assignment for Double-A Akron on Saturday night, and was scheduled to be the designated hitter for the RubberDucks on Sunday.

