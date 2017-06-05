Challenge to Cleveland Indians name proceeds
Indigenous activist Douglas Cardinal has complained to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal that the Cleveland's baseball team's name and mascot are offensive and discriminatory. Lawyers for Major League Baseball, the Cleveland major league team and Rogers Communications have struck out in their attempt to have a discrimination claim thrown out on jurisdictional grounds.
