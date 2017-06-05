Browns player cut hours before he was scheduled to throw first pitch at Indians game
According to Zack Meisel of Cleveland.com, former Ohio State Buckeye and current Cleveland Browns safety Tyvis Powell was scheduled to throw out the first pitch prior to the Cleveland Indians game against the Chicago White Sox Friday evening. That's nice.
