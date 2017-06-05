Bradley Zimmer's speed could be a game-changer for Cleveland Indians' offense

Cleveland Indians rookie Bradley Zimmer rounds 3rd base, keeping his eye on 3rd base coach Mike Sarbaugh, and scoring on Jason Kipnis' double in the 3rd inning, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio, on May 17, 2017. Cleveland Indians rookie Bradley Zimmer rounds 3rd base, keeping his eye on 3rd base coach Mike Sarbaugh, and scoring on Jason Kipnis' double in the 3rd inning, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio, on May 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.