Bradley blasts trio of homers for Akron

Bobby Bradley showcased his prodigious power on Tuesday as he homered in his final three at-bats, in three consecutive innings, to finish 3-for-5 with a season-high seven RBIs in Double-A Akron's 10-4 victory over Erie. ) was held hitless in his first two trips to the plate before connecting on a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning, which at the time trimmed the RubberDucks' deficit, 4-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Indians.