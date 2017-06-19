9 tales from a Cleveland Indians roundtable featuring Mike Hargrove, Sandy Alomar and Carlos Baerga
Mike Hargrove, Sandy Alomar Jr. and Carlos Baerga gathered in the club lounge at Progressive Field on Saturday morning and reminisced about the good ol' days. The trio reflected on the introduction of Jacobs Field, the ballpark sellout streak and a series of moments from a well-regarded era in the '90s.
