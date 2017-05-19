Why the Cleveland Indians' slow start is no cause for panic
After underachieving for the first month of the season, it appeared that the Cleveland Indians were finally hitting their stride; they had won 12 of their last 18 games and held a 17-13 record - good enough for the top spot in the AL Central. Since then, the Tribe has dropped six of their last nine games and find themselves in third place behind the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers for the AL Central lead.
