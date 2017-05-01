Tyler Collins' 3-run homer helps Tigers top Indians 7-1
Tyler Collins hit a three-run homer and Daniel Norris gave up only one run, helping the Detroit Tigers open a series against the Cleveland Indians with a 7-1 victory Monday night. Nicholas Castellanos and Victor Martinez hit RBI doubles on consecutive pitches in the first inning.
