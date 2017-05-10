Twins starter Jose Berrios shines in first start of the season, 4-1 victory over Indians
Gallery: Minnesota Twins' Joe Mauer, center, scores as Cleveland Indians catcher Yan Gomes, right, waits for the ball in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Cleveland. Home plate umpire CB Bucknor, left, watches the play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC