Tribe rides 4-run 4th to victory vs. Athletics

The Indians counted off three home runs, including two in a four-run fourth inning, to spoil the season debut of Oakland starter Daniel Mengden and claim a 5-3 series-opening victory behind Carlos Carrasco at Progressive Field on Monday. Oakland also hit three homers, but fell short of a comeback after Khris Davis went deep off Indians closer Cody Allen with one out in the ninth inning for his team-leading 16th homer.

