Tribe rides 4-run 4th to victory vs. ...

Tribe rides 4-run 4th to victory vs. Athletics

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Cleveland Indians

The Indians counted off three home runs, including two in a four-run fourth inning, to spoil the season debut of Oakland starter Daniel Mengden and claim a 5-3 series-opening victory behind Carlos Carrasco at Progressive Field on Monday. Oakland also hit three homers, but fell short of a comeback after Khris Davis went deep off Indians closer Cody Allen with one out in the ninth inning for his team-leading 16th homer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Indians.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,399,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC