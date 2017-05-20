Three up, three down | World Series predictions, accountability and Terry Collins' Mets record

Carlos Correa of the Astros hits a home run in the sixth inning of a game against the Indians at Minute Maid Park on May 19. Carlos Correa of the Astros hits a home run in the sixth inning of a game against the Indians at Minute Maid Park on May 19. Sports Illustrated : It was three years ago, with the Houston Astros coming off three consecutive 100-loss seasons, that SI proclaimed them - on its cover - as "Your 2017 World Series Champs." Hey, look now: the Astros have the best record in the major leagues.

