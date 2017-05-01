Thomas Pannone continues to dominate ...

Thomas Pannone continues to dominate High-A, Shawn Morimando cruises Clippers to victory

Heading into last night's game, the Triple-A Columbus Clippers had lost nine out of 11 games, and that simply didn't make sense considering how insanely stacked their roster is. After a very slow start to the season, Shawn Morimando was excellent, giving up one run over six innings while striking out two and walking two.

