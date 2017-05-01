The Latest: Adam Jones gets lengthy a...

The Latest: Adam Jones gets lengthy applause in Fenway

Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The Latest on Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones being taunted with racial slurs at Fenway Park : Orioles center fielder Adam Jones got an extended applause from Fenway Park fans as he took his first at-bat on Tuesday night, one day after hearing racial slurs from the stands. Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale stepped off the mound briefly to give fans more time to applaud Jones, who also had a bag of peanuts hurled toward him on Monday night.

