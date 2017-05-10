Seeking rebound, Liriano set for finale
Strikeout artists Francisco Liriano and Danny Salazar will face off in the series finale between the Blue Jays and Indians on Wednesday at the Rogers Centre. Liriano has pitched into the seventh inning just once this season, and an elevated pitch count forced him from the game early again in his last outing.
