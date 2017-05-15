Robertson meets Robertson in Cleveland

4 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Indians

They've been aware of each other for years now and have been involved in several odd mix-ups, but 31-year-old Indians outfielder Daniel Robertson and 23-year-old Rays shortstop Daniel Robertson finally met before Monday's game at Progressive Field. The Robertsons have nearly crossed paths several times before, as they grew up less than 20 miles apart in Southern California.

