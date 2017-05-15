Rays power up five times in win over Indians
The Rays entered Tuesday's game against the Indians fifth in the American League with 51 home runs. Once again, the team's power was on full display, as Tampa Bay combined to hit a season-high five homers to back starter Jake Odorizzi and defeat the Indians, 6-4, at Progressive Field.
