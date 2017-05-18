Morton 'out of sync' in loss to Indians
With all the talk about Astros pitcher Charlie Morton 's increased velocity this spring and into the season, the veteran right-hander knows it doesn't mean much if he can't find a way to pitch deeper into games as the season progresses. For the third consecutive start, Morton couldn't finish the sixth inning and wound up taking the loss in the Astros' setback to the Indians.
