MLB Draft 2017: Cleveland Indians outfielder system depth

The biggest question mark for the Cleveland Indians right now on offense is the outfield. Michael Brantley is one of the best in the game over in left field, and Lonnie Chisenhall has been an above-average player when roaming either right or center, but Chisenhall's currently on his last year of arbitration and Brantley's contract has a club option for 2018 and he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2019.

