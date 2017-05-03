Mike Clevinger and Triston McKenzie shine brightly in dominant starts for Columbus and Lynchurg

Mike Clevinger only pitched 0.1 innings this past Friday due to rain, so Columbus moved up his start a couple days to Tuesday and he was once again brilliant. The powerful right-hander tossed six innings, giving up one run while striking out five, and he's now in step with Corey Kluber in the Indians rotation in case the Klubot needs some maintenance on his bothersome back.

