Matthew McConaughey, sons catch a Cleveland Indians game at Progressive Field
The actor, who is currently filming a movie in Cleveland, and what appeared to be his two sons, Levi and Livingston, sat amongst the fans as the Indians beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. While the "Dazed and Confused" actor was seeing chatting with fans and even singing few autographs, his older son, Levi, was donning a Carlos Santana "shirsey" and an Indians hat, while his younger son, Livingston, wore a red Indians shirt.
