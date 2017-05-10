Louis Sockalexis' descendants tell Bo...

Louis Sockalexis' descendants tell Boston Globe 'enough is...

Cleveland.com

In this 2009 file photo, fans gather at the Indian Island, Maine, gravesite of Louis Sockalexis, regarded as the inspiration for the Cleveland Indians nickname. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A story published today by the Boston Globe highlights the ongoing discontent harbored by Native American members of the Penobscot Nation regarding the Cleveland Indians and their use of the Chief Wahoo logo , with at least one relative of the late Louis Sockalexis telling a reporter "it'd be nice to have that all go away."

