Louis Sockalexis' descendants tell Boston Globe 'enough is...
In this 2009 file photo, fans gather at the Indian Island, Maine, gravesite of Louis Sockalexis, regarded as the inspiration for the Cleveland Indians nickname. CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A story published today by the Boston Globe highlights the ongoing discontent harbored by Native American members of the Penobscot Nation regarding the Cleveland Indians and their use of the Chief Wahoo logo , with at least one relative of the late Louis Sockalexis telling a reporter "it'd be nice to have that all go away."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC