Lindor takes early lead in shortsop v...

Lindor takes early lead in shortsop voting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Indians

In an unfortunate twist of timing, the leading vote-getter, Angels all-everything center fielder Mike Trout , just went on the disabled list with a torn left thumb ligament. Trout has opted for surgery and the time frame for his return is beyond All-Star Week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Indians.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Indians Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom... Apr '17 TopsPharts 2
News Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai? Jan '17 LookPharts 2
News Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ... Jan '17 TeePeePharts 2
News Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Dave Klein Belie... 1
News Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hillarys Email 3
News Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16) Oct '16 The Wheeze of Trump 1
News Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Gildacan 1
See all Cleveland Indians Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Egypt
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Pope Francis
  1. North Korea
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,678 • Total comments across all topics: 281,429,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC