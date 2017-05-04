Jason Hammel gets 1st win for Royals, 3-1 over Indians

Jason Hammel gets 1st win for Royals,...

Jason Hammel allowed three hits over six innings for his first win with Kansas City, Eric Hosmer sent a two-run homer splashing into the fountains behind the fence in right-centre field and the Royals beat the Cleveland Indians 3-1 Friday night. Hammel struck out six and walked two, ending a six-start winless streak dating to Sept.

