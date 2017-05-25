Indians to unveil Robinson statue on Saturday

Before the Indians and the Royals play the second game of their series at Progressive Field on Saturday, the Tribe will unveil a new statue to commemorate Frank Robinson, one of the game's all-time greats and Major League Baseball's first African-American manager in 1975. The statue will honor Robinson for being one of baseball's pioneers, as the 1982 Hall of Fame inductee spent 21 seasons as a player and over 20 seasons as a manager and coach.

