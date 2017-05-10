Indians owner: Wahoo transition is ha...

Indians owner: Wahoo transition is happening 'faster than we've ever liked'

15 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

It's been a while since we've heard anything new about Chief Wahoo -- the Cleveland Indians logo that is arguably the most controversial in sports. Recently, however, Cleveland owner Paul Dolan spoke at Temple Emanu El Brotherhood, and touched upon the topic, and attributed the pace at which Wahoo is disappearing to commissioner Rob Manfred's involvement in the process.

