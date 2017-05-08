Improved curveball key to Mike Clevinger's successful 2017 debut
Mike Clevinger started and was brilliant on Sunday. He was the driving force in a combined one-hitter against the Kansas City Royals , even if the Royals do to have work for a month to score more than 40. That's not really true - it's 80, or roughly 2.5 a game, because they're trying some sort of novel "score as little as possible" offense, maybe to create tension and make the games more exciting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Let's Go Tribe.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC