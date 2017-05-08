Improved curveball key to Mike Clevinger's successful 2017 debut

Mike Clevinger started and was brilliant on Sunday. He was the driving force in a combined one-hitter against the Kansas City Royals , even if the Royals do to have work for a month to score more than 40. That's not really true - it's 80, or roughly 2.5 a game, because they're trying some sort of novel "score as little as possible" offense, maybe to create tension and make the games more exciting.

