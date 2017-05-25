Hamilton scores from first on single ...

Hamilton scores from first on single to lift Reds in 9th

15 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

Billy Hamilton saw the ball skip away from Michael Brantley in left field, and after that, there was no stopping baseball's fastest player. Hamilton scored from first base on Zack Cozart's two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Cleveland Indians 4-3 on Wednesday night.

