Goins' hit caps comeback as Blue Jays beat Indians 8-7

Ryan Goins singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Cleveland Indians 8-7 on Wednesday night. Jose Bautista hit a three-run home run and Ezequiel Carrera added a tying, two-run drive for the Blue Jays, who won consecutive series for the first time this season.

