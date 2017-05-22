Giants notes: Denard Span sidelined again, Hunter Pence making...
Chicago fans celebrate the Chicago Cubs 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland in 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series, outside Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois early on November 3, 2016. Ending America's longest sports title drought in dramatic fashion, the Chicago Cubs captured their first World Series since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a 10-inning thriller that concluded early on November 3. / AFP PHOTO / Tasos KatopodisTASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images CHICAGO The Giants came within three outs of making one more trip to Wrigley Field last October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Indians Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel hom...
|Apr 29
|TopsPharts
|2
|Inbox: What's OF look like without Rajai?
|Jan '17
|LookPharts
|2
|Few Cleveland Indians batters have had seasons ...
|Jan '17
|TeePeePharts
|2
|Sheen Needles Cleveland Indians for World Serie... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dave Klein Belie...
|1
|Stolen base at World Series means free tacos at... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Hillarys Email
|3
|Cleveland Indians get boost from newborn babies... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Orioles sign Tommy Hunter, add Oliver Drake to ... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Gildacan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Indians Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC