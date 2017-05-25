Frank Robinson's debut as Cleveland Indians player-manager was historic

The Indians' Frank Robinson, still a feared hitter at age 39, whipped his bat through the zone as he snapped his wrists, made full contact and pulled a line drive over the left field fence in cavernous Cleveland Municipal Stadium. Robinson was also Cleveland's designated hitter that afternoon -- Opening Day, April 8, 1975 -- serving as one of baseball's last "player-managers."

