Francisco Mejia goes 4-for-4 in Lynchburg win

Ryan Merritt turned in another great start for the Columbus Clippers yesterday, dropping his ERA to under 4.00 for the first time since April 18. He only struck out one Norfolk Tide batter, a season-low, but he allowed two runs off eight hits. Ronny Rodriguez and Eric Stamets set the table well for the Columbus Clippers offense, combining to go 5-for-7 with three doubles and a home run courtesy of Stamets.

