Francisco Lindor is one of baseball's 10 best players; how long will he be in Cleveland?

That's a Gold Glover at the most vital defensive position who currently ranks in the top 20 in all of baseball in OPS while raising his offensive game to another level in year three of his career. In this Takes By The Lake podcast from cleveland.com, Zack Meisel checked in from Comerica Park, where the Indians won Wednesday night to improve to 15-12, and he and I decided exactly where Lindor ranked in baseball's hierarchy.

