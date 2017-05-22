Fans gather for photos with Cleveland Indians' AL trophy
Hundreds of Cleveland Indians fans showed up at Progressive Field on Monday afternoon to have their photo taken with the team's 2016 American League Championship trophy on the Home Run Porch. To get in for a photo, fans simply had to show proof on their phones that they voted for their favorite Indians players for the 2017 All-Star Game.
