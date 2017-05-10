Erik Gonzalez and Daniel Robertson promoted by Cleveland Indians
The Cleveland Indians have announced on Twitter that utility infielder Erik Gonzalez and veteran outfielder Daniel Robertson have been promoted. To make room for the incoming players, the Indians have placed Brandon Guyer on the 10-day disabled list with a wrist injury and designated Michael Martinez for assignment.
