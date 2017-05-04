Comments
Bryan Shaw and three other Cleveland pitchers combined on a 1-0 shutout in Game 3. Bryan Shaw and three other Cleveland pitchers combined on a 1-0 shutout in Game 3. Allen escaped a ninth-inning jam and the Indians set a major league record with their fifth shutout this postseason, holding off the Cubs 1-0 Friday night for a 2-1 lead in the World Series. "As fun of a game as it was to be a part of, that was agonizing because we used so many guys," Indians manager Terry Francona said.
