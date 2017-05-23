Collision paths: Cleveland Indians' Carlos Santana, Edwin Encarnacion go boom against the Reds
Carlos Santana and Edwin Encarnacion are friends and teammates on the Indians. On Monday night, Santana collided with the grandstand wall in right field and Encarnacion collided with a baseball in a game against the Reds at Great America Ballpark.
