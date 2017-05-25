Clevinger foiled by KC homers on changeups

Indians starter Mike Clevinger was in good shape to pick up his third win of the season after three strong innings in Friday night's to the Royals, as the right-hander worked with a four-run lead at the start of the fourth. But he exited in the sixth with the score tied at 4. Clevinger only faced two over the minimum through his first three innings, allowing two hits and recording three strikeouts.

