Clevinger, 4 Indians relievers combine to one-hit Royals
Mike Clevinger and four relievers combined for a one-hitter as the Cleveland Indians beat the Kansas City Royals 1-0 Sunday. Carlos Santana had three hits, including an RBI single in the fifth that followed Yan Gomes' double for the game's only run.
